Spice up your desserts with Colorado Springs’ The Paleta Bar and its gourmet Mexican pops

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s never too cold for ice cream so The Paleta Bar is making sure you know all about its gourmet treats!

The Paleta Bar started when owner Daniel Casa became a customer of the first store in New Mexico.

“We loved the concept, the people and the food as well,” Casa said. “After a while we asked if we could buy into the brand and we did.”

In addition to gourmet Mexican pops, Colorado Springs’ Palera Bar serves paleta waffles and horchata cold brew.

The store is located at 514 S Tejon Street. You can follow them on social media via Instagram @thepaletabarcos.

To get an up-close look at all the tasty treats, watch the video above.