(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Special Forces Foundation is hosting a night of networking for women of Southern Colorado on October 21 at Black Hat Distillery.

Courtesy: Special Forces Foundation

The foundation serves members of the Special Forces and their family members. The Masquerade Themed night will feature appetizers, drinks, and the opportunity to network.



Currently, sponsors are needed. Please reach out to the Special Forces Foundation if you’d like to aid via email at info@specialforcesfoundation.org