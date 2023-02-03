It’s been 20 years since the country sat in shock, watching the firey bits of the Space Shuttle Columbia burn across a blue sky.

Now, the Space Foundation Discovery Center is opening a new exhibit to honor the crew and the search and recovery teams in the days following.

“With Dignity, Honor, and Reverence: The Recovery of Space Shuttle Columbia” is two years in the making and will debut to the public on Saturday, February 4.

The exhibit includes taped interviews from five residents of Colorado Spring who volunteered for the search and rescue of the Columbia, including Lt. Col. Duane Carey, a retired member of the Airforce and former NASA astronaut who served on the Columbia previously.