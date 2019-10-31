Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Connect Charter School Fremont Co. Head Start Hanover 28 Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo

SNL characters take over FOX21 Morning News on Halloween

FOX21 Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matt Foley (Matt Meister), the cheeburger cheeburger cheeburger guy (Carlyn Brooks), and the Spartan cheerleaders (Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke) showed up in the 5 a.m. hour.

Wayne (Liz Irvine-Madrid) and Garth (Gus Hunninghake) from Wayne’s World joined Matt Foley and the cheerleaders in the 6 a.m. hour.

The Hot Tub Love-ah (Brock Chambers) joined Matt Foley and the cheerleaders in the 7 a.m. hour.

And at 8 a.m., Matt Foley and the cheerleaders were joined by the Church Lady (Shawn Shanle) and the Target Lady (Sam Widmer).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories