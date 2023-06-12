(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tee-off for a good cause during the 3rd Annual TEAL Tee-Off at The Club at Flying Horse, benefiting Sue’s Gift.

The event takes place Monday, June 19 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The course opens at 7:30 a.m. for warm-up and breakfast and lunch is provided.

Money raised will go to Sue’s Gift, a local nonprofit supporting Colorado women facing gynecologic cancer. Susan DiNapoli, Executive Director, said they are hoping to raise $25,000 this year.

The Title Sponsor of the event is Amnet, and Tarah Dierdorff, Chief Operating Officer, is a Stage 4B Uterine Cancer survivor. She said having support from others like Sue’s Gift was crucial during her cancer journey.