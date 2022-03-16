COLORADO SPRINGS — Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so why not celebrate at Alchemy?

Ty Thomas and Scottie from Alchemy stopped by FOX21 with a few of their signature menu items and some information about this year’s celebration.

Located in the historic shopping district of Old Colorado City, Alchemy is an Irish-influenced gastropub that offers a full bar with an array of craft microbrews on tap, a handcrafted specialty drink list, seasonally changing menu and a late night pub menu.

Thursday, Alchemy will have live music, a large tent with heaters set up, its Great Ireland Giveaway, beer and food specials, bagpipers, three bars, and plenty of seating

Alchemy will also have a signature drink called “Rose Tattoo.” It is made with smoked rosemary, ginger, blood orange, gin, plus a few other secret ingredients.

The “Mary had a lotta lamb” sandwich will also be on the menu. It is a lamb sandwich with swiss, apples, pickled onion, roasted red pepper with a side of beer cheese.

For more information, visit their website and social media accounts:

Alchemy is located at 2625 W Colorado Avenue.