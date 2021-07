AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- The probable cause arrest affidavit was released Tuesday morning by the Arapahoe County Court after an arrest warrant was issued for two Aurora police officers in an on-duty assault case.

According to the documents, Officers John Haubert and Francine Martinez were dispatched to 3138 South Parker Rd. at 2:16 p.m. on July 23 on reports of someone trespassing.