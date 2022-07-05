COLORADO SPRINGS — Tickets are on sale now for the 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs from July 13- 16.

Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Breakway Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding, culminating with a semifinals and finals on Saturday, July 16 when the national circuit champions will be crowned.

The 2022 Girl of the West Georgia Strimenos and the 2022 Aide to the Girl of the West Brooke Soltwedel joined the FOX21 Morning News team Tuesday to tell you all about what to expect during this year’s rodeo.

You can buy tickets for the event here.