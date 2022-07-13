COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Humane Society brought a special guest in to visit the FOX21 Morning News team: Star!

Our Pet of the Week is an 11-year-old labrador retriever mix that came to HSPPR as a stray.

She has a sweet personality and is friendly with everyone. In her old age, Star is more on the calm side. She’s a good walker on a leash and knows basic commands.

Star’s adoption fee is $75 and includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a one-year dog license. Star has already been spayed.

For more on Star and on how to leash train, watch the video in the player on this page!