COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is National Volunteer Week and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is highlighting just some of the things its volunteers do every day.

Currently, HSPPR has approximately 750 volunteers. Volunteers are mostly on-site and help with programs like Foster Care and the Community Animal Response Team.

Volunteers work alongside shelter staff to provide manpower for programs that improve the quality of life for shelter animals, making the community a better place for both people and pets.

HSPPR staff show off the empty kennels after every cat was adopted from their cat adoption center.

Photo courtesy HSPPR

How does someone become a volunteer at HSPPR?

New volunteers must first attend an information night to make sure HSPPR is a good fit. Then, potential volunteers can submit a volunteer application and complete the volunteer orientation.

Volunteers have to be 12 years old (with adult supervision) or older and have a desire to help animals in the community.

Visit HSPPR’s website for more information.