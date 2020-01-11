Revitalize your meals with help from Spices: The Lifestyle Shop

COLORADO SPRINGS– Health is wealth according to Dan K with Spices: The Lifestyle Shop.

They are located at 4031 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922.

From European designer fragrances to exotic spices, the shop offers southern Colorado a one-of-a-kind experience.

They also offer free cooking classes and demonstrations every Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

FOX21 got the chance to try Lentil Crepes and Tumeric Lime Rice, click on the video to learn how to make both dishes at home.

For additional information on Spices visit their website or Facebook page.

Here are the recipes!