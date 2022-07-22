COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is celebrating Halloween in July – because HellScream is hiring for its upcoming season. It comes as Haunted Mines just moved into a new building, located at 2220 E Bijou, inside the all new “Fear Complex.”

Created by film, television, and special effects professionals, HellScream is also notable for its custom movie quality special effects, amazing actors, unique themes, and extremely detailed sets.

If you love to scare, check out HellScream’s AMAZING Haunt team at their hiring event. If you’d like an interview, you must first contact HellScream Haunts on its Facebook page. Here are the details:

– July 29, 30, 31

– Anytime between 4-8 p.m.

– 2220 E. Bijou Street

– Applicants must be at least 18 years old