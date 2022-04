COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is gearing up for its Raiders of the Lost Ark live cinema event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center For The Performing Arts, which is located at 190 S. Cascade Avenue.

For more information, check out FOX21’s interview with President and CEO of the Philharmonic Nathan Newbrough in the video above.