PUEBLO, Colo. — The Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo (JOP) will hold its annual pageant at the Pueblo South High School on June 4.

The pageant will start at noon. Eleven girls will compete for three titles: Miss Juneteenth, Lil’ Miss Juneteenth, and Juneteenth Princess.

JOP was established in 1978, hosting its first pageant in 1979. Juneteenth’s mission is to bring all Puebloans together to remember and celebrate the heritage of African Americans and their freedom.

Pueblo Juneteenth has partnered with Colorado State University-Pueblo, Colorado Tech University-Pueblo, Pueblo Community College, and local businesses. These partnerships aim to provide educational resources for at-risk students in the community.

The 2022 pageants are back in-person since going online during the pandemic.

Check out Pueblo Juneteenth’s Instagram page by scanning the QR code for more information.