(PUEBLO, Colo.) — There is still time to get last-minute gifts for Christmas, and you can shop locally in Pueblo at Kaysa Duke Art.

Kaysa and Gregory Duke sell what they call “functional western art,” along with wood burn ornaments and greeting cards adorned with Kaysa’s art.

Gregory Duke makes soy candles and said that soy creates less soot than traditional paraffin wax. The Duke family also makes custom fragrances with premium oils.

Gift cards are available for purchase to help you find the perfect gift and support a local business.