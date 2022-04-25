COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re ready to step up your footwork on the field, the 17th Annual Pro Football Camp may be the perfect choice this summer.

Pro Football Camp has created an instructional, fun, and uplifting experience for kids 7 – 14 years old in the Colorado Springs area. More than 4,000 kids have learned not only football skills, but also developed character traits off-the-field from listening to NFL athlete coaches, who share their stories of perseverance, respect, and overcoming adversity.

The camp is set to happen in July at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs.

The organization’s founder, Craig Domann and Paul Browning, a free-agent and wide receiver who got his start in Widefield, joined the the FOX21 Morning News Team on Monday, to talk about the benefits of this camp for boys and girls in our area.