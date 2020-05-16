Pizzarte bringing authentic Italian flavors to southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS— Pizzarte is a mobile food kitchen based in Colorado Springs.

They focus on making authentic Italian wood fire pizza and other Italian classics that are not typically found in southern Colorado.

“Our wood fired pizza oven and secret dough recipe definitely makes us stand out from other pizzerias,” Owner Jason Bekoski said. “We have the true taste of Italy.”

Bekoski and his wife, Federica have deep Italian roots, Federica is an Italian immigrant from Velletri, Italy.

“We want to preserve the simplicity of Italian food, the way it is and the way it was in ‘The Old Country,'” said Bekoski.

They can be found weekly at the following locations:

•Tuesday: Red Leg Brewing & Smiling Toad Brewery

•Wednesday: Brass Brewing

•Thursday: Dueces Wild Tap Room

•Friday: Fossil Craft Brewing

•Saturday: Dueces Wild Brewing

•Sundays: Black Forest Brewing

For the latest info on their upcoming locations, check out their Facebook page, you can also visit their website for more information.