COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region are featuring Titus, a 6-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix!

Titus went to HSPPR as a stray and, according to HSPPR, is great with other dogs (including his kennel mates at the humane society), loves to go on walks, and is housebroken!

You can visit Titus at HSPPR

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs) to see if he would be a good fur-ever fit for your family!

Titus’ adoption fee is $100, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance, and a 1-year dog license – he is already neutered.

See more of Titus, plus some tips on traveling with your pets this summer, in the video player above!