(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Toga, a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix.

Toga is a little timid and will need time to warm up to people. She has lived with children before, but needs them to handle her gently. Toga has lived with other dogs, but can be very shy with other animals.

Toga’s adoption fee is $250, which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Toga, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.