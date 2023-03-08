(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Stormy, a 5-year-old Pit Bull mix.

Stormy loves to meet new people and is very sweet. Stormy is well-behaved and knows “sit” and “stay.” In her previous home Stormy did great playing with other dogs.

Stormy’s adoption fee is $100 and includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Stormy, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.