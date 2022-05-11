COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region introduced “Slippers” to the FOX21 Morning News Team on Wednesday, she’s our Pet of the Week!

Slippers is a 9-month-old Labrodor Retriever mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender. The staff there say Slippers has a sweet personality and loves attention from people. She’s lived with other dogs before – and does so now with a kennel mate at HSPPR.

HSPPR says Slippers can be a little shy, but that she warms up after awhile and likes to snuggle.

Her adoption fee is $350 and includes:

Voucher for vet exam

Vaccinations

30 days of pet health insurance

1 year dog license

Slippers has already been spayed

Wednesday is also National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day. Watch the video in the player above for more information on what pet owners can do now to prepare their pets for any disaster in the future.