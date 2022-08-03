COLORADO SPRINGS — This week FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Sadie, a 4-year-old gray domestic long hair cat, as Pet of the Week!
Sadie is very sweet and social, according to HSPPR. They say Sadie likes other people and cats, making her a good fit for adoption into a home with other feline friends.
Sadie’s adoption fee is $100 and includes:
- Microchip
- Vaccines
- 30 days of pet health insurance
For tips on how to introduce Sadie into your home check out the interview in the video player above!