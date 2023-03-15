(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Sadie a one-year-old German Shepherd lab mix.

Sadie loves people and has done well with other dogs previously. She, however, has a history of being destructive but is well-behaved in her crate.

Sadie’s adoption fee is $250, which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Sadie, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.