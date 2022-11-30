(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Sadie a 7-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer

Sadie loves to be around other dogs after a proper introduction and was great interacting with children in her previous home. Sadie chases cats and may do best in a home without small animals.

For more information on Sadie, or more information on HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Sadie’s adoption fee is $75 and includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip