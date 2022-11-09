(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Roscoe, a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, and Poodle mix.

Roscoe is a bit shy at first but once he warms up to you his energetic personality will come out. Roscoe can be anxious around other dogs, so it’s best if he is the only dog. He has lived with children and is great at playing with them.

For more information on Roscoe, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Roscoe’s adoption fee is $50 which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.