(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Pablito, a one-year-old Pointer mix.

Pablito can be shy at first but does like the company of people. He gets along with other dogs, benefitting from a slow introduction. Pablito has a lot of energy making him a great hiking or running partner.

Pablito’s adoption fee is $250, which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

For more information on Pablito, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit their website.