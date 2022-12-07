(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Mommas an 11-month-old Pit Bull mix.

Mommas has a lot of energy and will do well in a family that can give her daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation. Mommas loves getting treats while training to learn good manners and is always excited to meet new people.

For more information on Mommas, or more information on HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Mommas adoption fee is $275 which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip. Mommas is already spayed and is ready for visitors after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.