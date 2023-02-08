(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Magenta, a 2-year-old Alaskan Huskey.

Magenta has a very social personality and likes to receive attention. She also enjoys going on walks to explore the outdoors.

Magenta’s adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Magenta, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.