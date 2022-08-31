COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Kona, a five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, and Kiwi, a ten-year-old Chihuahua mix.

The pair are bonded together and will need to be adopted together. Kona & Kiwi came into HSPPR as strays together, and the Humane Society saw how attached they were, and realized they are bonded and need to be kept together.

HSPPR said they are the sweetest dogs, love people, love attention and are lap dogs. The adoption fee is $75 for both together, which includes; vaccinations, microchips and everything else they need to go home today

For more information on HSPPR, click here.