(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Juliet a 3-year-old pit bull/Labrador mix.

Juliet likes people, and has a calm demeanor. She gets along with other dogs her size, although she can be a little rough with smaller dogs and cats so she needs a home without small pets. Juliet did well with children in her previous home and is calm around people.

For more information on Juliet, or more information on Roscoe, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Juliet’s adoption fee is $25 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.