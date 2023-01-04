(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Hodgey an 8-year-old Terrier mix.

Hodgey came to HSPPR as a stray. He can be shy at first but will warm up with a bit of time. Hodgey does good with other dogs and currently has a kennel mate. A bit of a calm personality but does enjoy a game of fetch.

For more information on Hodgey, or more information on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, click here.

Hodgey’s adoption fee is $75 which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.