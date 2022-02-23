COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Fraggle Rock!

Fraggle Rock is a one-year-old English Bulldog mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray.

He is very excited to meet new people. He would do best in a home that is patient with teaching him good manners.

Fraggle Rock is ready to find his new home!

Fraggle Rock’s adoption fee is $250, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21 Pet of the Week Tips

Every week, you tell us everything that is included in that adoption fee. About how much is the value of adoption?

It’s important that every pet that goes home with a new family has everything they need to succeed in their new household.

Every dog or cat that leaves HSPPR receives the voucher for a veterinary exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

Every cat or dog is also neutered or spayed. We calculate the value of this package to be about $400 and that’s all included in the pets adoption fee.

Fraggle Rock loves belly rubs!

What other money-saving steps do you take for the animals of HSPPR?

Many animals in need of life-saving emergency medical care receive full amputations, bloodwork, etc, but we also perform non-emergency medical care for animals that need it.

We do dental procedures on animals with severe dental disease and our veterinary team will trim the mats of many pets who are suffering due to extreme matting.

For more information about the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, visit its website.