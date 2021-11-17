COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week, Annie and Toby!

Annie and Toby are silky terrier mixes. They came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as owner surrenders due to illness in their previous home.

These two are brother and sister and the very best of friends, so they will need to go home together.

Picture courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Annie and Toby are in their golden years, but are in good health!

Adoption fee is $50 for both which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license (for dogs only, not cats) and a microchip.

Come visit with Annie and Toby for yourself today!

FOX21 Pet of the Week Tips

What are the best ways to keep our cats safe this winter?

Keep your cats indoors whenever possible.

When starting your car up in the morning, first bang on the hood to make sure no kitties have climbed into your engine during the night.

Antifreeze is poisonous to cats and dogs, so make sure you clean up any spills.

Make sure your pet has a warm bed away from any drafts.

What are the best ways to keep our dogs safe?