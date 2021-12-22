Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Skye, and learn what foods your pet should avoid this Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Skye!

Skye is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever and Siberian Husky mix who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Skye!

Skye is very high energy and will need daily exercise. She enjoys playing with other dogs and children.

Because Skye is still a puppy, she has puppy-like tendencies like jumping, so she will need help with manners.

Skye’s adoption fee is $250, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips

The holiday season with friends and family is upon us which means loads of yummy foods. But what foods should you avoid giving your pets?

Don’t feed your pets any meat containing bones as the bones can easily splinter.

Alcoholic beverages, onions, raisins, and grapes can be poisonous to pets.

Don’t give your pet any dessert as chocolate is very harmful to pets and yeast dough can cause bloating.

What do you do if your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have?