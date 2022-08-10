COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region are featuring Sky a 10-month-old pitbull mix!

Sky is very sweet and friendly, she loves attention from everyone. Sky has lots of energy and loves going outside, going on walks, and hiking making Sky a great hiking and running partner.

You can visit Sky at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region at 610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs.

Sky’s adoption fee is $275 which includes:

A voucher for a vet exam

Vaccinations

30 days of pet health insurance

One-year dog license.

She is already spayed so she is ready to go home, starting at 11 a.m. on August 10.

To see more of Sky and information about microchips and tips to find a lost pet in the video above.