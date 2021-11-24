Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Sauna, and learn what foods your pet should avoid this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Sauna!

Sauna is a one-year-old Siberian Husky mix who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray.

She’s a very sweet dog who loves people and is very healthy.

Sauna’s adoption fee is $250, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

Pet of the Week Tips:

Thanksgiving is coming up and while it can be a fun holiday for people and pets alike, there are lots of foods that can make your pets sick. What should pets not eat this Thanksgiving?

Overindulging in Thanksgiving dinner can be unhealthy for humans, but even worse for pets.

Don’t feed your pets any meat containing bones as the bones can easily splinter.

Onions, raisins, and grapes can be poisonous to pets.

Don’t give your pet any dessert as chocolate is very harmful to pets and yeast dough can cause bloating.

What do you do if your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have?

Call your veterinarian or an emergency vet clinic immediately

Prepare ahead of time by looking up your regular vet’s holiday hours and the closest emergency vet

For more information, visit the Humane Society’s website.