Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Ruby, and learn how to keep your pet warm this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Ruby!

Ruby is a two-year-old pit bull mix. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a transfer from a shelter in Texas.

She is very sweet and loves attention from people. Ruby knows how to “sit” for treats and has a calm personality. However, Ruby needs a home that does not have small pets.

Ruby is ready to find her fur-ever home!

Ruby’s adoption fee is $150, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S PET OF THE WEEK TIPS

As temperatures drop, how can you keep your home safe for your pet?

Keep pets sheltered: Bring your pets indoors as often as possible when the temperature drops or provide a warm, waterproof shelter that is raised a few inches off the ground.

Remove common poisons: Antifreeze is poisonous to pets, so make sure to clean up and spills and keep it stored out of reach.

What are some tips for keeping your pets warm in the colder weather?

Bundle up and wipe down: You can consider getting a sweater for your pet when they’re outside for long periods and when coming back inside, make sure to wipe off your pet’s legs and stomach to get all the ice and snow off them.

Know their limits: As a rule of thumb, if it’s too cold outside for you, it’s probably too cold outside for your pet as well.

To contact the HSPPR, visit its website.