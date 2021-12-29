Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week Roxy, and learn how to help your pet during New Year celebrations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s final Pet of the Week for 2021, Roxy!

Roxy is a seven-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

She is very friendly with children and adults, and does very well with other dogs.

Roxy wants to begin the new year in a new home! Could it be with you?

Roxy’s adoption fee is $75, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips

What are some tips for living with pets during the New Year’s celebrations?

Exercise your pet during the day so they are more likely to rest through the festivities.

Keep pets indoors away from doors and windows.

Have a safe hiding space for animal to go that’s familiar and quiet with food, water, toys, and bedding.

Remind guests not to feed your pets food or alcohol.

What do you do if your pet is lost after the festivities?

Before New Year’s Eve, make sure your pet has a collar on, updated tags, and a microchip with updated information. You can also visit https://www.hsppr.org/lost-your-pet/ to see if your animal was found and turned into HSPPR.