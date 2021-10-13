Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week: Oso!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– This week’s pet of the month is Oso!

Oso is a 7-year-old Bernese Mountain dog mix.

He does not get along with other dogs in a family setting, so he is perfect for anyone looking for an only-child pup. Oso has been in a family before and does not mind children.

His adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license and a microchip.

To learn more about Oso as well as how to help other fearful pups become braver, watch the video above!