Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week: Oso!

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– This week’s pet of the month is Oso!

Oso is a 7-year-old Bernese Mountain dog mix.

He does not get along with other dogs in a family setting, so he is perfect for anyone looking for an only-child pup. Oso has been in a family before and does not mind children.

His adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license and a microchip.

To learn more about Oso as well as how to help other fearful pups become braver, watch the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 