COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Nub!

Nub is a 17-year-old brown and yellow Tortoise that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

She is called Nub because she is missing part of her back right leg, but that doesn’t stop her from being fully mobile and getting around.

Nub is a little shy at first and can move slow, but once she is comfortable, she is very active and mobile. She enjoys cantaloupe and apples, but needs vegetables mixed in for a balanced diet.

Nub’s adoption fee is $80, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.