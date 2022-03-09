COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Nezuko!

Nezuko is a three-year-old Boxer mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

Nezuko walks great on a leash and knows how to “sit” for treats.

Nezuko is high energy and loves to run and play with dogs of all sizes, and cats, too!

Nezuko’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’s Pet of the Week Tips

Finding a good dog trainer or behavior consultant can be more difficult than you think, does HSPPR have any suggestions?

  • Our Behavior Resource Guide is the best way to find trustworthy and credentialed trainers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
  • Other dog trainers do have the ability to join this list, they just need to call HSPPR.
  • You can find the Behavior Resource Guide at https://www.hsppr.org/behavior-resource-guide/.

Why is it important to have these resources available to train your dog?

  • Training builds confidence, provides mental stimulation, and strengthens the human-animal bond.
  • It’s also the best way for you and your dog to learn how to communicate so they can stay happy, healthy, and in your home.

For more information, visit HSPPR’s website.