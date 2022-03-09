COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Nezuko!

Nezuko is a three-year-old Boxer mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

Nezuko walks great on a leash and knows how to “sit” for treats.

Nezuko is high energy and loves to run and play with dogs of all sizes, and cats, too!

Nezuko’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’s Pet of the Week Tips

Finding a good dog trainer or behavior consultant can be more difficult than you think, does HSPPR have any suggestions?

Our Behavior Resource Guide is the best way to find trustworthy and credentialed trainers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Other dog trainers do have the ability to join this list, they just need to call HSPPR.

You can find the Behavior Resource Guide at https://www.hsppr.org/behavior-resource-guide/.

Why is it important to have these resources available to train your dog?

Training builds confidence, provides mental stimulation, and strengthens the human-animal bond.

It’s also the best way for you and your dog to learn how to communicate so they can stay happy, healthy, and in your home.

For more information, visit HSPPR’s website.