Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Maribel, and learn what to do if you find a missing pet or your pet goes missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Maribel!

Maribel is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray. She was found lying down, not able to walk, and with a badly-hurt leg that needed to be amputated.

PET OF THE WEEK: This sweet girl is Maribel, a 1yo Australian Cattle dog. She was found with a badly injured leg which had to be amputated but she’s adjusting well and is ready for her forever home! She is SO sweet and available for adoption TODAY from @HSPPR ❤️ #adoptme #adopt pic.twitter.com/aGCFYIJXej — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) January 26, 2022

Maribel is sweet and likes attention from everyone.

Her adoption fee is $250, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21 Pet of the Week Tips

What are the first steps pet owners should take when they realize their pet is missing?

HSPPR encourages all pet owners to microchip and license your pets and keep tags and collars on them at all times.

However, if you have lost your pet, you are urged to come by HSPPR to look through the kennels and fill out a lost report with the Lost and Found Department. That way, the organization can get everyone in the shelter on the lookout for your lost animal.

In addition to contacting HSPPR, post on social media, and make sure you check Craigslist and other lost pet sites.

In the case of a missing cat, putting their litter box outside can help draw them back to your house.

What are some things people should do if they find a stray animal?

Always check to see if a stray has tags or a collar that could help identify who they belong to.

If the animal seems to be hurt, bring them to HSPPR right away!

If the animal allows you to catch him, bring him to HSPPR. The organization will put the word out that it has found him, and hopefully his owners will be in to claim him.

If you find an animal and want to keep him in your house while you look for his owner, you can also fill out a found report with HSPPR’s Lost and Found Department.

For more information about HSPPR, visit their website.