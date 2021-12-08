Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Jessie, and learn what pet safety tips you should keep in mind this holiday season

Sweet Jessie joined FOX21 Morning News in hopes of finding her new home!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Jessie!

Jessie is a 15-year-old German Shepherd mix who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray.

Jessie is now looking for her retirement home. She is in decent health now, but will probably require more vet visits in the future.

Jessie is looking for her fur-ever home! Is it with you?

She seeks attention and knows “sit” for treats.

Jessie’s adoption fee is free (a donation was made toward her adoption fee), which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’s Pet of the Week Tips

Many of us are getting our homes decorated for the holidays, so what are some safety tips for our pets?

Make sure your tree is secure and ornaments are out of reach. Broken ornaments, toppled trees, and ingested decorations can result in a trip to the pet emergency room.

Candles and wires can cause serious injury. Keep them out of reach of small paws to avoid burns and shocks.

Mistletoe, holly, poinsettia, and many types of lilies are dangerous for pets. Poinsettia can cause irritation, while mistletoe and holly cause nausea and vomiting.

What should pet owners do if their pet gets hurt?

Call your veterinarian or an emergency vet clinic immediately

Prepare ahead of time by looking up your regular vet’s holiday hours and the closest emergency vet

Visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s website for more information!