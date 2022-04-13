COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Harper!

Harper is an four-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as owner surrender.

She knows how to “sit” for treats and is housebroken.

Harper did good in her previous home with children, cats, and other dogs! She has been going on a lot of walks at HSPPR to lose a little bit of weight.

Harley’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.