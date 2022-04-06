COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Harley!

Harley is an eight-year-old Boxer that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as owner surrender.

He walks great on a leash and knows how to “sit” and “shake” for treats.

It is important to note that dogs make Harley uncomfortable so he would do best as the only dog in the home.

Harley’s adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.