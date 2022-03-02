COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Flash!

Flash is a one-year-old Beagle mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray.

He was shy when first coming to HSPPR, but has really started to come out of his shell.

Flash knows how to “sit” for treats!

Flash loves being pet and going for walks

Because Flash can be pushy when playing with other dogs, he might do best as an only dog.

Flash’s adoption fee is $250, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

HSPPR opened a new Wellness Clinic in Pueblo, tell us more about that.

HSPPR has partnered with PetSmart Charities to operate a new Wellness Clinic inside the PetSmart in Pueblo.

The Wellness Clinic offers low-cost vet services like vaccines, wellness exams, and microchips to keep pets happy, healthy, and in their homes and out of the shelter.

Our mobile vet clinic, the Wellness Waggin’, was receiving a lot of appointments, so this new Wellness Clinic will be able to provide the appropriate care for more pets that need it.

How do you sign up for appointments for the Wellness Clinic?

The Pueblo Wellness Clinic is currently open on Sunday’s and Monday’s. You can schedule an appointment at HSPPR.org.