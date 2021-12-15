COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui (pronounced (coe-key)!
Coqui is a five-year-old chihuahua. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.
She is a little nervous so she will need some patience as she settles into her new home, but once she is comfortable, she will be your best friend!
Coqui’s adoption fee is $200, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.
FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips
What are some tips for having friends and family visiting your home with animals?
- Let guests know ahead of time that you have pets in your home
- Provide a safe and quiet space for your pet to retreat if they become overwhelmed by visitors, children, or noises
- Make sure any medication of yours or your guests are securely locked away
- Visitors have treats to win over animal
What do you do if your pet gets overwhelmed and is lost?
- Before the holidays, make sure your pet has a collar on, up to date tags, and a microchip
- You can check hsppr.org and click on “Lost your pet” at the top to see if your animal was found and turned into HSPPR.