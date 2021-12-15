COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Coqui (pronounced (coe-key)!

Coqui is a five-year-old chihuahua. She came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

Coqui can “sit” for treats!

She is a little nervous so she will need some patience as she settles into her new home, but once she is comfortable, she will be your best friend!

Coqui’s adoption fee is $200, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips

What are some tips for having friends and family visiting your home with animals?

Let guests know ahead of time that you have pets in your home

Provide a safe and quiet space for your pet to retreat if they become overwhelmed by visitors, children, or noises

Make sure any medication of yours or your guests are securely locked away

Visitors have treats to win over animal

What do you do if your pet gets overwhelmed and is lost?