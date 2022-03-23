COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Copper!

Copper is a two-year-old Basset Hound that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as owner surrender.

She is very sweet and is treat motived, but she loves people too!

Copper already knows hot to “sit” on command. She loves to roll over for some belly rubs and smell everything on walks.

Copper’s adoption fee is $400, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

For more information about Copper, visit HSPPR’s website.