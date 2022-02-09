Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Cash, and learn about National Pet Dental Health Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Cash!

Cash is a one-year-old Border Collie that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as an owner surrender.

PET OF THE WEEK: Cash is a 1yo border-collie who was surrendered by his owner. He is energetic, sweet and LOVES attention. Good with other dogs, knows a few commands and good on a leash! Come get this love bug today from @HSPPR Adoption fee $250 #adopt #adoptme #adoptabledog pic.twitter.com/79W5A8zLQH — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) February 9, 2022

He is cuddly and very sweet as he likes attention. He also does well with other dogs.

He knows “sit” and does great walking on a leash.

Cash’s adoption fee is $250 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

Cash is ready to find his fur-ever home! Picture courtesy of HSPPR.

FOX21’S Pet of the Week Tips

February is National Pet Dental Health Month! How important is dental health to the overall health of your pet?

Dental health is not only good for your pet’s teeth, but it can actually lengthen their lives.

Proper dental care can increase a pet’s life up to two to five years.

When plaque is left untreated, it adheres to teeth and hardens as tartar. Tartar can cause irritation and redness to the gums as well as bad breath.

If it gets bad enough, the bacteria and infection can spread into the pet’s bloodstream causing various diseases to a pet’s internal organs.

What should pet owners do to make sure their pets have the best dental health possible?

Like with humans, pets need regular dental care.

Your pets’ teeth should be examined and professionally cleaned by your veterinarian or groomer regularly.

To keep up oral hygiene, develop a complete in-home dental care program including a proper diet and regular brushing.

Brush your pet’s teeth frequently

Give dental treats to help clean teeth

Have regular checkups that include dental health

Proper dental care can extend your pet’s life!

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org.