Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Betsy, and learn about HSPPR’s Wellness Waggin’

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Betsy!

Betsy is a three-year-old Boston Terrier mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as a stray.

She is full of energy and would be a great running partner. She already knows how to “sit” on command and she is housebroken.

PET OF THE WEEK: Boop! Betsy here is a 3yo Boston Terrier mix that came in as a stray. She is full of energy & would make a great running partner! She knows “sit” & is housebroken! Would do best as an only dog in a patient home. Pick her up from @HSPPR today!! Adoption fee $200 pic.twitter.com/Kap69ev9MJ — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) February 16, 2022

She would do best in a patient home that can help teach her boundaries as an only dog.

Betsy’s adoption fee is $200 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’s Pet of the Week Tips

What is the Wellness Waggin’ that has been seen around town?

The Wellness Waggin’ is HSPPR’s mobile vet clinic that lends a paw to pet owners in need.

It provides low-cost clinics around Colorado Springs and Pueblo for affordable access to veterinary services such as wellness exams and vaccines.

How do you sign up for an appointment?

You can see when the Wellness Waggin’ is coming near you and sign up for an appointment at hsppr.org. Check out the upcoming events on HSPPR’s Facebook page. Email wellness@hsppr.org for more information.